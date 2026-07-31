The Courtyard of a House in Delft by Pieter de Hooch

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital! In The Times this week I was in an uncharacteristically optimistic mood, wondering whether the public could ever tire of political rage. And if so, how could that happen?

Are we a … post-oral society?!?

My forthcoming book is about the dawn of the post-literate society and its alarming implications for our culture and politics. The idea that we are returning to an “oral culture”, like the societies that existed before writing is in the air at the moment. But … what if society is becoming not only post-literate but also post-oral.

In The Atlantic, Olga Khazan writes that the number of words people speak each day is declining rapidly:

…people now are talking less and less… psychologists Valeria Pfeifer, of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Matthias Mehl, of the University of Arizona, analyzed data from thousands of participants in the United States, Mexico, Australia, and Europe. The subjects carried around a device that randomly recorded sound bites of their speech throughout the day. In 2005, when the studies began, the average number of words that each participant spoke in a day was 16,632; in 2019, when the research concluded, the average was 11,900. Each year, the participants spoke about 338 fewer words a day than they did in the previous year, amounting to a decline of about 28 percent over the entire time period.

It’s not difficult to imagine what is going on: ubiquitous digital devices that mean we stare at our phones rather than each other, the replacement of cashiers with automated checkouts, the move from restaurants (where you talk to waiters) to eating alone with Deliveroo etc etc.

This matters for social isolation, obviously. But social interaction is also important brain exercise:

When you have a conversation, your working memory has to retain both what the other person is telling you and what you’re planning to say in response. An in-person discussion is even more complicated: You also have to monitor your body posture and facial expressions so that you react appropriately to what the other person says. […] When conversation skills get rusty, other cognitive processes might erode, too, Pfeifer told me. Many people struggle with their attention span, she said, and that could be partly because we don’t have as many chances as we once did to try to follow along as someone tells a lengthy, complicated story. When so much communication happens digitally, she said, “we’re essentially outsourcing a lot of the way our brain works into a device.”

Emily Wilson on Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

Emily Wilson, the first female translator of the Odyssey is incredibly scathing about Christopher Nolan’s new film which she reviewed in the London Review of Books (a very good commission):

Nolan’s Odyssey lacks many of the elements that make the poem great. It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbours. It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words. There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.

I’m divided on this piece. As people have complained it is incredibly scathing. Especially as Nolan has mentioned her translation in interviews. His film has rocketed her book up the Amazon charts. That said I do quite admire her bloody-minded refusal to board the Nolan hype train and mouth platitudes about how much she loved the film (which many people in her position would find irresistibly tempting). And frankly she does have a point here:

The language is relentlessly expository, humourless and flat. Attempts at vigorous speech – ‘My dad’s coming home’ or ‘Let’s get off this fucking beach’ – sit uncomfortably next to grandiose meditations: ‘Yes, my queen. The breaking of Zeus’ law, spreading like plague. Our age of bronze is collapsing, and maybe he couldn’t bear to see the ruins of what he’d done. Anywhere. Least of all, his home.’

Medieval people loved their children

Samuel Hughes puts to bed the myth that often bubbles up that medieval people did not love their children. The past was certainly strange in many ways. But not in every way:

Few diaries or letters survive in which they expressed their grief, but it was sometimes recorded by others. The fifth child of Henry III and Eleanor of Provence was called Katherine. Katherine was born disabled and never learned to speak, and she died when she was three years old. Both her parents were heartbroken. The chronicler Matthew Parris wrote that Queen Eleanor fell sick with grief, ‘and could find no relief in medicine nor human consolation’. Parents also took joy in their children, and vice versa. An Oxford schoolbook of the 1490s describes a schoolboy returning home for the holidays. Upon meeting his parents, ‘we wept for joy, each to other’.

The wisdom of Diana Athill

Here is a good YouTube rabbit hole. A series of interviews with the legendary publisher Diana Athill from the end of her life (she died at 101). She is extremely wise and perceptive and self-aware about herself and her life. She talks about her childhood (incredibly literary and posh), the Second World War (very dreary), her career in publishing (VS Naipaul was a nightmare).

She is also extremely frank. In some ways it must be quite fun to give interviews when most of the people you know have died. You can spill all the salacious gossip you’ve ever heard to some man filming you for his YouTube channel because nobody is alive to complain at you afterwards.

Start here with her talking about her mother’s affair and her parents’ disastrous marriage.

Art history podcast

I’m very much enjoying this podcast about the history of art, Stories of Art. It’s a bit like The Rest is History but (clue is in the title) for art. A good place to start is the series on Michelangelo.

I also got hooked on this episode about the artistic revolution unleashed by the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten (arguably the inventor of monotheism who tried to impose a single God on Egypt).

Akhenaten’s sculptors broke all the rules of classical Egyptian art and started to depict their ruler (presumably at his command) as “very androgynous” with “voluptuous hips” and (in some images) “no male genitals at all”. What on earth was going on? I wrote about it in The Times here.

Poetry corner

I never know how many people reading this care about poetry. Evidently at least some of you do. My data analytics tell me that more than a hundred people clicked through to read Philip Sidney’s double sestina Ye Goat-Herd Gods last week. I am taking that as encouragement.

I mentioned that in his book Seven Types of Ambiguity William Empson has a lovely aptitude for quotation — pulling out particularly rich bits of poetry you might otherwise have drifted over.

Here are a few more fragments he quotes in the book that I particularly enjoyed (I’m not saying all of these are exactly unknown).

I loved this from Swinburne’s Laus Veneris:

Night falls like fire; the heavy lights run low,

And as they drop, my blood and body so

Shake as the flame shakes, full of days and hours

That sleep not neither weep they as they go. Ah yet would God this flesh of mine might be

Where air might wash and long leaves cover me,

Where tides of grass break into foam of flowers,

Or where the wind’s feet shine along the sea.

The first stanza is a bit heavy and Victorian. But I love “tides of grass break into foam of flowers” and “the wind’s feet shine along the sea.”

I thought this bit about how honey bees are like people from Shakespeare’s Henry V was charming:

They have a king and officers of sorts;

Where some, like magistrates, correct at home,

Others, like merchants, venture trade abroad,

Others, like soldiers, armed in their stings,

Make boot upon the summer's velvet buds,

Which pillage they with merry march bring home

To the tent-royal of their emperor;

Who, busied in his majesty, surveys

The singing masons building roofs of gold,

The civil citizens kneading up the honey,

The poor mechanic porters crowding in

Their heavy burdens at his narrow gate,

The sad-eyed justice, with his surly hum,

Delivering o'er to executors pale

The lazy yawning drone.

The idea that human society is a bit like a bee hive is a well-worn poetic trope but Shakespeare can always bring this stuff back to life so disarmingly. “Make boot upon the summer’s velvet buds” almost sounds like someone doing a parody of Shakespeare but I can’t help enjoying it anyway.

One final knotty bit I loved - this from Donne’s A Valediction Forbidding Weeping:

O more than moon,

Draw not up seas to drown me in thy sphere,

Weep me not dead, in thine arms, but forbear

To teach the sea what it may do too soon; Let not the wind

Example find, To do me more harm than it purposeth;

Since thou and I sigh one another’s breath,

Whoe’er sighs most is cruellest, and hastes the other’s death.

Empson is good on the different ways you could read the phrase “weep me not dead”:

Weep me not dead means: ‘do not make me cry myself to death; do not kill me with the sight of your tears; do not cry for me as for a man already dead, when, in fact, I am in your arms,’ and, with a different sort of feeling, ‘do not exert your power over the sea so as to make it drown me by sympathetic magic’

Until next week,

James