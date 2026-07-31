Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
3d

How funny, James - I spent some time gazing at The Courtyard by Pieter de Hooch in the National Gallery on Monday. I hadn’t seen it before (or heard of him). That brickwork! What was in the air or the water in Delft that allowed painters to paint like this?

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Joel Snape's avatar
Joel Snape
3dEdited

Maybe we'll get to a point where people start talking about getting their 20,000 words a day in like we currently talk about our step count.

Also, not *quite* the same as the medieval era, but I was struck but how the characters in Dickens (in this case, Mr Peggoty) talk about their children:

“Hark to this, ma’am,” he returned, slowly and quietly. “You know what it is to love your child. So do I. If she was a hundred times my child, I couldn’t love her more. You doen’t know what it is to lose your child. I do. All the heaps of riches in the wureld would be nowt to me (if they was mine) to buy her back!

“I’m a going to seek her, fur and wide. If any hurt should come to me, remember that the last words I left for her was, ‘My unchanged love is with my darling child, and I forgive her!’”

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