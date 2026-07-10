Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
Jul 10

And as the Good Dr Johnson says, “what is read twice is commonly better remembered than what is transcribed.” Double readings of The New Dark Ages, folks.

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Sam Oakley's avatar
Sam Oakley
Jul 10

My hunch is that Lilly Allen x Reform is, as ever in Britain, a class thing. I think the slightly avant garde approach to her new material and touring weakens the link slightly, but my rough guess is that (if only in accent and early mannerisms) she's quite Kent/Essex-coded. I also think her early stuff in mid 00s was at that peak of 'chav' era, and it had a genuinely working class appeal. It was unpretentious, 'real' etc etc. So very loose theory would be those southern teenagers/twentysomethings that loved her then are now in their 40s and love Nigel Farage equally...?

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