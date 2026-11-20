Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital! I’m back from hiking in Nepal. I was looking forward to it a lot but in hindsight I was naive about the extent to which it would completely blow my mind and rearrange my consciousness. As soon as you see even a remote glimpse of the mountains rearing up surreally in the distance you are reduced to helpless gap yah burbling about the awesomeness of nature and the majesty of planet earth. These burblings I will spare you. Here I am providing some scale for the Himalayas. This photo still doesn’t get across how massive they are. It’s like being on an alien planet.

I also read a brilliant book on the country’s fascinating but incredibly complicated and turbulent history — Forget Kathmandu by the Nepalese writer Manjushree Thapa. She guides you through her country’s history from its founding in the late eighteenth century to its troubled recent attempts to become a democracy and (crucially) to stay a democracy. The book is a recommendation from an incredibly cosmopolitan Cultural Capital reader who also pointed me to Kathmandu’s most charming French restaurant. One major conclusion of the book is that you know your fledgling democracy is in trouble when you get a king on the throne who looks like this:

On a self promotional note my book The New Dark Ages has been shortlisted for the Blackwell’s book of the year award, picked as a Waterstones best book of 2026 and endorsed by the prime minister of Malaysia. There is no longer any rational reason to avoid buying it. You can purchase it from Jeff Bezos here (or here in America).

The Prime Minister Who Couldn’t Stop Reading

A splendid piece on the British prime minister William Ewart Gladstone’s breadth of reading which was properly staggering:

Gladstone lived through most of the nineteenth century, served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom four times, and read more than 22,000 books. We know this last fact because he kept a daily diary. It accounts for almost every hour of seventy years, and it commemorates nearly everything he read. Many of the books mentioned in the diary remain in his preserved library, replete with his handwritten annotations. On average, he read around 300 books a year, sometimes more. […] He read in English, Italian, French, German, Latin, and Greek. To make the most of his reading, he scribbled marginal annotations, made his own indexes, kept commonplace notebooks, wrote epitomes and private memoranda, and published a flood of book reviews.

I very much approve of this sort of thing. They really don’t make politicians like this any more:

In 1832 he went on the grand tour with an older brother, and at one point he was so absorbed in a book, sitting in a carriage, that he almost didn’t notice his brother getting beaten up outside by a postmaster. When he married, his wife was shocked to discover that in their private moments alone, when he used to woo her with banter and compliments, he now whipped a small book out of his pocket. Even an equally scholarly friend like Ignaz von Döllinger found it remarkable that he could leave Gladstone alone for just a moment in the midst of deep conversation, and when he returned the man would be lost in a book.

Booker Prize

A weirdly thrilling piece by Tom Rowley of Backstory books about the industrial mechanics of what happens when an author wins the Booker prize. The moment the award is announced the printing factory must swing into action to churn out 50,000 copies of the winning novel which must get to bookshops as soon as possible. It’s a formidable operation:

Ali Nadal, head of production at Profile (whose Serpent’s Tail imprint publishes Harrison), was walking back from the train station after an evening out, listening to live coverage of the ceremony on Radio 4. A few miles away, Lauren Searle from CPI, which prints Profile’s books, was on a different train, watching the live stream on her phone, praying that one of the printer’s clients would win — or at least that the video didn’t start buffering. At 9.46pm, Nadal called Searle. On stage, Harrison was beginning a measured and touching acceptance speech, name-checking each of the shortlisted authors and admitting, at 81, that the prize made him “feel like a proper writer at last”. Away from the hall, there was no need for such dignity. “We were screaming,” said Searle, in remarkably swift confirmation of Beard’s prediction. “I was swearing quite a bit,” conceded Nadal. Not for long, though, as both knew this was the moment a plan that had been carefully crafted for weeks — that Nadal, in her decade in production, had never before put into action — could finally begin. “It was go go go,” said Nadal. […] By 10.15pm, the first completed jacket with the winning logo was “coming off the line”. Once the printer checked he was happy with the ink levels and positioning of all of the cover elements, they had 49,999 more to go.

The Grim Old Days

The Economist reviews a book on the misery of life before the miracle of scientific industrial modernity. Life before the industrial revolution is often romanticised but things weren’t as nice as you thought.

Medieval life was certainly not (as one popular myth has it) one jolly procession of carousing and saints days:

The popular idea that pre-industrial labourers led more leisurely lives than their harassed modern peers is bunk. It is based on an estimate by Gregory Clark, a historian, that medieval English workers toiled for 150 days a year. However, Dr Clark later concluded that it was more like 300. And even that fails to account for the domestic drudgery that occupied nearly every waking hour. People today may gripe about fuel prices, but pre-industrial peasants had to walk miles to gather wood to heat their gruel and avoid freezing to death in winter. Even the rich were cold: Louis XIV’s wine sometimes froze on his table.

I’ve seen a few interesting reviews on this book and would love to get hold of a copy. But it seems to only be available in the US.

Can universities survive?

The podcast Past Present Future is on fire at the moment. I’ve been loving the recent series on the future of universities. It’s a pretty bleak prognosis — the whole financial and intellectual model of universities is currently in the process of being blown up by AI and a funding crisis. Almost none of the academics asked to speculate whether they think universities will survive (at least in their current form) seem to think that is at all likely.

A good (albeit depressing) place to start is this episode in which the excellent Paul Sagar outlines quite how radically generative AI has damaged undergraduate degrees. He makes a very compelling case that AI is an existential threat for most universities.

Victorian sex life

The cultural historian Peter Gay is one of my heroes. I love his history of the Enlightenment, which is by far the most enjoyable account of the subject.

I’m currently embarking on his five volume epic, The Bourgeois Experience which is an exhaustive investigation of Victorian middle class psychology. I’m currently reading volumes one (on sex) and four (on the self) simultaneously. I suspect the first volume will be where most people will want to start. Citing a range of eye-popping evidence from diaries and letters Gay aims to show that the Victorian middle class was not as buttoned up as we think. An American lady named Mabel Todd left a frank account of her marital (and extra marital) sex life in her diary:

The couple made up in orgasmic intensity what they missed in frequency or spoiled with bad timing. Sightseeing in Europe in the summer of 1885, with some friends but without her husband, Mabel Todd confided the pressures of her sensuality to her travel journal: “I am longing most uncomfortably for my husband,” she wrote. […] On September 10, 1879, after David Todd had returned from an expedition, she felt at first a certain shyness with her husband, which only disappeared with the evening: “The night brought us very near to each other. The physical effect of our close communion was unlike anything I ever experienced — it was enjoyment, and yet it was very hard for me to feel the same kind of intensity as before — it was a thrilling sort of breathlessness,—but at last it came—the same beautiful climax of feeling I knew so well, yet even in its intensity different from the spring’s rapture.” But as she went on with “my darling through all these happy weeks,” she enjoyed “all the time our lovely intercourse—more, I think upon every occasion than the last.”

All very interesting but after a few pages of all this stuff about breathlessness, beautiful climaxes and close communion you do begin to wish the Victorians had been as buttoned up about sex as legend would have us believe.

The greatest cross over event in podcasting history

I did a double take when I saw this. Two of my all time favourite podcasts have combined. Tom Holland (of The Rest is History fame) talks to Seamus Perry (of Close Readings fame) about Tennyson’s The Charge of the Light Brigade. Unmissable stuff.

Also for those who haven’t heard it (though I suspect most of you have) The Rest is History’s recent series on the story of the charge of the light brigade is for my money the best thing they’ve ever done.

Until next week!

James