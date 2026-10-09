Still Life With Shells by James Ensor

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. In the last week or so I must have broken some sort of record for waking hours spent continuously podcasting.

I loved this conversation (from near the beginning of my marathon) with the great Mary Harrington who is an incredibly interesting thinker and has a book about post-literacy and its consequences out next year, The King and the Swarm.

“The Muslim Country Churning Out Catholic Priests”

A fascinating Economist article about how Indonesia — the world’s largest Muslim majority country — is producing huge numbers of Catholic priests. “A few months before his death, Pope Francis warned that interest in the priesthood was ‘almost dying out’ in some countries, but that ‘an island in Indonesia’ offered a rare source of hope.” The Island is Flores home to a large number of Indonesia’s thousands of seminarians. It now exports priests around the world.

The young Indonesian priests are terrified of being sent to European countries where faith is crumbling and the priesthood commands little respect:

Last summer Fransiskus Carli Kau, 30, received a letter from Rome telling him that he would be posted to Ireland. His first reaction was fear. Friends had told him that some churches had only ten congregants. He had also heard that priests were treated differently in Ireland from how they were in Indonesia. To prepare for his new job, Kau has been researching Irish culture by speaking to some Indonesian priests who are already there, and by watching YouTube videos. He has found out about the food that the Irish eat—colcannon, soda bread, Irish stew and black pudding—and about the differences between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. He was pleased to discover that one in five people in Ireland is still Catholic and hopes that the Irish share his love of football.

Highly effective habits of the Victorian elite

A really great piece by Samuel Hughes on the paradoxical productivity of Britain’s nineteenth century elite. They comprised one of the most effective ruling classes in history and yet they followed a lifestyle that was hardly a model of Steven Bartlett-style optimisation: “The biggest empire the world has ever seen was run by a small elite who partied all night, drank liters of port, and stayed in bed until the afternoon”.

Much of the ethos of the elite was almost anti-productive (at least from a modern perspective): pointless Greek and Latin at school, lots of late-finishing society balls, endless opera-going and no commitment to early rising and “getting ahead of the day”

The day of an upper-class Victorian adult started late. The great prime minister of the early nineteenth century, Pitt the Younger, breakfasted at 9am. The great prime minister of the Victorian period, William Gladstone, hosted a social breakfast starting at 10.30am (claret was served), continuing till about noon. His rival Benjamin Disraeli attended breakfasts hosted by Lord Houghton, which started at 10am, but which Disraeli would join at about 11.30am. Elite Victorians generally had flexible working hours and were free to work from home unless they had meetings elsewhere. Many spent the whole morning at home, reading the newspaper, answering letters, and preparing for later meetings. The Edwardian prime minister Arthur Balfour generally did all this literally in bed, rarely emerging from his bedroom before lunchtime. As we shall see, mornings must often have been even later from February to July, when many leading Victorians would have spent much of the night partying. At some point in the late morning, the Victorian would finally make his way to the office.

Though a ludicrous way to go on from a strictly utilitarian perspective, Hughes argues nineteenth century elite culture produced something more valuable:

The sociologist Ferdinand Tönnies famously distinguished Gemeinschaft – community, held together by ties of sentiment and tradition – from Gesellschaft – society, held together by explicit laws and contracts. As societies grow more complex, he thought, Gesellschaft tends to replace Gemeinschaft. But the Victorian elite was a little Gemeinschaft at the apex of an enormous Gesellschaft, an intimate community bound together by ties of common culture, shared memory, intense status competition, loyalty, and love. Its members strove for one another’s envy, esteem and gratitude, and to achieve this they would go far beyond what was contractually obligated or financially advantageous. It is not altogether fanciful to think of the Victorian elite as functioning like a big premodern village, though its members were geographically dispersed across the kingdom and its vast empire.

Non-fiction decline

A sobering statistic for a newly-minted non-fiction author. One week last summer a single novel sold more than the entire New York Times non-fiction bestseller list:

Sales of adult nonfiction are down 9 percent from 2025, and self-help, the category most nonfiction writers who aren’t David Grann are in, declined the most, by 26 percent. (The Let Them Theory, just about the only nonfiction book that’s selling, is in this category, and so am I.) Consider: OG self-help guru Tim Ferris wrote a blog post saying his 4-Hour-Whatever catalog, which has always had strong sales, sold 57 percent less this year than in 2025. Consider: At one point this summer, the entire New York Times nonfiction hardcover bestseller list sold 42,000 copies, less than tradwife beach read Yesteryear sold in its 19th week. Consider: The Wall Street Journal has proclaimed “dad books”—nonfiction about politics and current affairs—to be a “dying breed.”

When I started as a books journalist the story we were always talking about was the decline of literary fiction. The overall story, of course, is the decline of serious books in any genre. I suspect a great part of the audience for so-called “dad books” books about history and politics are not actually dads, they are granddads. More than anything else the audience for serious books is old. Cheerful thoughts!

Thick vs thin art

Adam Mastroianni writes in praise of what he calls “thick art”:

There is such thing as greatness. More specifically, there is such thing as thickness. Great works of fiction—for that matter, great works of any art—unfurl in response to your attention. The more time you spend with them, the more you get out of them. That kind of responsiveness is so addicting that it can lead people to do crazy things, like try to teach literature to high schoolers.

I think this is true and well put:

Thick art bears the marks of approaches attempted and discarded, a pile of scraps larger than the finished project. For example, here are four versions of the same idea from the artist Hokusai, one produced when he was 33, another when he was 44, another at 46, and another when he was 72, which is the one you’ll recognize.1

TikTok Time Warp

The Wall Street Journal reports that TikTok is altering students’ sense of time:

The constant flux of TikTok clips, Instagram reels and YouTube shorts running through our social-media feeds isn’t only zapping our attention spans, it’s altering how we perceive time. “Future time perspective” is our capacity to tie our present activities to later outcomes. For students, this means seeing the benefit of studying because they know it can result in good grades, which can lead to college admission and eventually, a job. That multidimensional way of thinking allows them to set aside immediate rewards—such as watching videos or playing videogames—in favor of doing homework. Researchers at several universities in China, in a study involving more than 1,500 high-school students, found that their future time perspective was damaged by a steady diet of such short-form videos. […] “We know young people have difficulty with patience, tolerating frustration and delaying gratification. They have a harder time managing and overcoming difficulty,” says Feuer, who wasn’t involved in the China research.

Style and Civilisation

This week I read Hugh Honour’s book on Romanticism from Penguin’s Style and Civilisation series. The series is one of the great high-minded mid-twentieth century publishing enterprises. It guides you through the history of culture epoch by epoch and contains a number of classics. E.g. Steven Runciman on Byzantium and Michael Levey on the Early Renaissance. Apparently people also speak highly of Linda Nochlin’s book on Realism though I’ve not read it.

My introduction to the series came when I read Honour’s book on Neo-Classicism in my teens. It’s one of my favourite art history books and I think it marks the beginning of my obsession with the eighteenth century:

That one is particularly great because it emphasises what an odd artistic movement neo-classicism could be. I especially remember Étienne-Louis Boullée’s design for a cenotaph for Isaac Newton in the shape of a perfect sphere:

Honour’s Romanticism book is good but not as good. Romanticism is more slippery as a movement and the visual arts (the main focus of the Style and Civilisation books) were less central to it. If you want great Romantic painters you have Caspar David Friedrich, Delacroix… and then who?

Interestingly, Honour says that Romanticism didn’t really produce any great sculpture — a lot of critics argued that sculpture (which is monumental and static) is antithetical to the Romantic principles of movement and spontaneity and freedom.

Until next week!

James