Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Emily Dening's avatar
Emily Dening
Oct 9

Thanks, James, for alerting me to that Penguin series. I shall be buying some of them. Just to

point out the author of the Realism book is Linda Nochlin, not Linda Colley. I know of Nochlin through her famed ‘Why have there been no great women artists?’

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Willard Foxton's avatar
Willard Foxton
Oct 9

Re: Non-fiction decline - I am reliably informed by both anecdotal evidence from successful non-fic pals and from the sheafs of graphs I see in my podcast day-job that a huge amount of this has gone to audiobooks.

The core non-fic and audiobook audience map over each other, and a huge amount of these people have audible (and particularly in the USA) Spotify subscriptions through which they can get any audiobook. According to the data in front of me, Spotify has over a million people in the US/UK using Audiobook+, their '`12 hours of audiobooks a month isn't enough' extra feature, and 30% of them almost exclusively use it for non-fic.

Of course, they might all be listening to that sort of airside business filler like GRIPPER: 15 BUSINESS SECRETS OF A FIRM HANDSHAKE, but it's not perhaps the bleak picture the just books or just UK stats suggest.

The pal's anecdata suggest books on storytelling, biographies and military history are all thriving and they now make more from Spotify than Waterstones.

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