The Acropolis Ruins at Night by Hiroshi Yoshida

Hello!

Welcome to Cultural Capital. The newsletter will take a three week break as I’m off to Nepal! I’m going hiking in Annapurna. I’ve hardly been on holiday this year and I am beside myself with excitement. I intend to forget there was ever such a thing as a literacy crisis or Substack or a book called The New Dark Ages. Hopefully I will return refreshed…!

Is reading on the rise?

An article in the New Yorker argues that for all the recent doomsaying around literacy declines we are actually in a “new age of reading”:

Actually, in America, the reading of books is up. Sales of print books have increased nearly twenty-five per cent from a decade ago. The number of independent bookstores in the United States has climbed steeply since 2009, with a seventy-per-cent increase since 2020. A survey by the Pew Research Center found that thirty-eight per cent of American adults read one to five books in 2025, and fourteen per cent read at least twenty.

It’s a good and interesting essay but I do think this misrepresents things. It’s true that print book sales are up 25% from a decade ago. But 2014 is a popular baseline for good news stories about reading for a reason: it was the peak of the e-reader revolution. In 2014 a quarter (!) of all books sold were ebooks. That revolution never took off in the way some commentators excitedly imagined it would and many readers have since returned to print — hence the sales rebound.

The wider picture is more gloomy. Unit sales of print books have dropped by 9% since 2021. And overall print unit sales per capita have declined steadily over the twenty-first century. It’s worth remembering when looking at book sales that the US population has grown by about 20% since the year 2000. The relevant graph is this one:

Another point worth making is that buying a book is not the same thing as reading a book. At the moment publishing is doing a good job keeping itself afloat publishing gift books and special editions — e.g. there are dozens of editions of Harry Potter with different covers, different illustrations, special bindings etc.

Heller also argues that:

American nine-year-olds performed much better on reading assessments in 2025 than in 1971, and thirteen-year-olds’ performance held steady.

This sounds very good but obscures the fact that reading scores rose steadily for forty years and then fell off a cliff after 2012 erasing four decades of progress! It’s also worth pointing out that the tests he refers to for nine year olds measure basic skills in decoding text. Older students are tested on their skills of analysis and comprehension and those scores have fallen dramatically. Pisa reading scores have suffered a famously dramatic decline.

The rise of solitude

A typically fascinating John Burn Murdoch piece breaking down how leisure time is becoming lonelier:

What’s going on? The answer of course is screens:

Screens have replaced socialising not so much by offering a truly better or cheaper experience, but by essentially eliminating the modicum of effort and risk of minor awkwardness or social disappointment that come with arranging or attending a hang-out. Having friends over could be a 10/10 experience, but the house would need sorting out, and what if they have other plans? Scrolling and streaming may only be a 6/10 by comparison but it’s a guaranteed 6: no risk, no effort. It’s the same for reading. Getting lost in a great book is one of life’s great experiences and incredibly cheap at the price, but it demands effort.

VS Pritchett productivity hack

Robert Minto writes entertainingly on the extraordinary productivity of VS Pritchett and the importance of hard work as a writer:

“Sooner or later, the great men turn out to be all alike,” wrote V.S. Pritchett in 1941. “They never stop working. They never lose a minute. It is very depressing.” He was writing about the historian Edward Gibbon, but he might as well have been describing himself. The book in which I first encountered these words, Pritchett’s Complete Collected Essays, is 1300 pages, and it is not, despite the title, even close to a complete collection of his essays. He also published fifteen volumes of short stories, six novels, eight volumes of travel writing, four biographies (of Meredith, Balzac, Turgenev, Chekhov), two volumes of memoir, six prior essay collections, and myriad tranches of uncollected journalism.

Pritchett indeed worked very hard:

VSP was a relentless writer. In his memoir he makes light of his initial efforts as a journalist: his prose was too flowery; his reporting skills left much to be desired; he had a bad habit of not being in the right place at the right time. Treglown [his biographer] waves off this self-deprecation to describe the intensity of VSP’s efforts: in the midst of the Irish civil war, “he traveled the length and breadth of the island, by train and by bus, on foot, even with a horse named Jemima,” interviewing everyone he could get his hands on. Later, in Spain, he worked even harder. In 1924 he filed 200 pieces, something almost every weekday, and he was just getting started.

Pritchett is right — almost every really great writer seems to have an extraordinary work ethic. And as he says: it’s a depressing thought!

Secrets of literary criticism

Lola Seaton is probably my favourite critic currently writing. An amazingly sharp and sensitive writer. Her essay on Megan Nolan’s book Ordinary Human Failings is a classic. The New York Review of Books interviewed Seaton about how she works. She is very judicious and wise about reviewing:

What does it mean for a critic to dislike a book? When you dislike a book but find it interesting intellectually, do you think it is worth writing about, and how do you balance those two things in your writing? I don’t feel I’ve always got the balance right. That’s partly because of the contingencies of how a book review comes about. You might be assigned a book by an author you’ve never read, and, chuffed to be asked, you say yes before having set eyes on a galley. Then when the book disappoints, you’re committed; you have a duty to be honest. Sometimes as a result the target feels ill-chosen—one can end up attacking a minor perpetrator of a much more general crime. Some mediocrity you just turn away from. Other kinds give you an itch. “Interesting failures” can make more rewarding subjects than unequivocal successes. I think feeling disappointed or frustrated is a fairly reliable indicator of good faith. If you are disappointed, you had hopes. But there’s no getting around the fact that one might end up saying negative things in public about someone else’s work. If part of being a published writer is exposing oneself to criticism, then part of being a published critic is living with the knowledge of the personal hurt your criticism may cause. This isn’t nice, but it’s less bad—less existentially disheartening—than the spectacle of culture going uncriticized. That threatens to make it all meaningless.

Gaelic psalms

I was sent down a Protestantism rabbit hole by reading Diarmaid MacCullough’s history of the Reformation last week. Here is a congregation on the Isle of Lewis singing metrical psalms in Gaelic. What a sound. Extraordinary to think this was recorded in the twenty first century.

Memoirs from Beyond the Grave

One final thing. I’ve just started Chateaubriand’s Memoirs From Beyond the Tomb, his famous account of his extraordinary life at the turn of the nineteenth century. He had a ringside seat for the founding of America and the French Revolution. It’s wonderfully readable. Very gloomy and charismatic. I loved his account of growing up in a vast and remote Norman castle in Brittany with his eccentric and melancholy family:

At eight o’clock, the bell rang for supper. After supper, on fine days, we sat out on the steps. My father, armed with his gun, shot at the owls that flew from the battlements at twilight. My mother, Lucile, and I gazed at the sky, the woods, the last rays of sun, and the first stars. Autumn and winter evenings were of a different nature. When supper was over and the four diners had moved from the table to the fireside, my mother sank with a sigh into an old daybed upholstered in imitation Siam; she was brought a pedestal table and a candle. I huddled by the fireside with Lucile, while the servants cleared the table and retired for the night. It was then that my father began a stroll that did not cease until he went to bed. He was dressed in a thick white woolen gown, or rather a sort of cloak, which I have never seen on anybody but him, and he covered his half-bald head with a tall white cap that stood straight up. When, in the course of this stroll, he moved away from the hearth, the vast hall was so dimly lit, by a single candle, that he was no longer visible. Only his footsteps could still be heard in the darkness. Then, slowly, he would return toward the light, emerging little by little from the shadows, like a specter, with his white gown, his white cap, and his long pale face. Lucile and I exchanged a few whispered words while he was at the far end of the hall, but we fell silent as soon as he came near.

See you in a few weeks!

James