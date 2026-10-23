Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Keith's avatar
Keith
7d

That description of home life by Chateaubriand was terrific. I'm pleased that fathers no longer shoot at owls and perhaps it's a good thing children no longer feel they can't make a noise when their dad's around, but for the rest of it it sounded so much nicer than living in, say, Milton Keynes in the 21st century. I know we are told not to romanticise the past but sitting in Leicester's town centre, it's hard not to.

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
7d

Pritchett would have agreed with Turner: “The only secret I have got is damned hard work.”

Safe travels, James.

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