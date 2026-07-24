Sappho and Alcaeus by Lawrence Alma-Tadema

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. In The Times this week I wrote about Christoper Nolan’s Odyssey and the current trend towards cinematic gloom:

In Christopher Nolan’s new film of the Odyssey, the director contrives to make the Homeric Aegean — traditionally imagined as a sun-dazzled realm of white clifftop temples and azure harbours — look like November on the North East coast. Nolan’s Odysseus is gruff and morally complicated (there is a point in the film where you begin to feel yourself siding with the Cyclops). He forges his way home to Ithaca under lowering skies and across bruised blue-black seas. The emotional weather is not much cheerier. Everyone is certain that the world is falling apart. As one character comments, in an entertainingly unsubtle allusion to the civilisational catastrophe historians call the Bronze Age Collapse, “our Age of Bronze is collapsing”.

Frankly, I enjoyed it more than I thought I would. I almost fled Oppenheimer weeping tears of boredom.

I know this sounds like the sort of thing Elon Musk says but I do wish the film had been more historically accurate (as far as that’s remotely possible). I would have loved to see a director try to recreate Bronze Age civilisation as it actually was. But I suppose it might have all looked quite crap and not very cinematic with a lot of people living in depressing huts. Certainly nobody would have gone around in cyberman-style armour the way they do in this film.

I keep having the intrusive thought that one answer to my objection that Nolan’s Odyssey was too drab-looking would be for someone to do an an ultra-unrealistic Odyssey adaptation in the style of those naff Lawrence Alma-Tadema paintings of the ancient world (see above) in which the Greeks and Romans all behave like genteel middle class Victorians having afternoon tea in front of dazzling blue skies. Surely I could make AI do this for me one day.

P.S. Speaking of the end of civilisation, The New Dark Ages is now 25% off at Waterstones which means you can avoid Amazon and pay less money. Your purchase will be a) cheap and b) ethical. What more can you ask for from any financial transaction? But hurry! Offer must end today (I forgot to mention this last week).

P.P.S. I am presenting an episode of the BBC ideas podcast Radical next week. I’m interviewing the writer Lamorna Ash about the apparent surge of interest in Christianity among some young people. I’ve been instructed to say if you have any questions you’d like answering on that subject/the appeal of religion in the C21st send them as a voicenote to +44330 123 9480, or email radical@bbc.co.uk.

Will books make a comeback like vinyl?

The great Andrey Mir is interesting on the question of whether books could have a comeback the way vinyl records did. He is sceptical. Rightly, I think. Books and vinyl are not really the same thing:

What does vinyl do that books cannot? There are two things. 1) Vinyl allows you to do something else at the same time, such as partying, spending time with friends or loved ones, or doing chores. Books do not allow this. Reading is highly exclusive—it demands your full attention, leaving no space for multitasking. 2) Vinyl massages (McLuhan: The Medium Is the Massage) the sensorium with powerful sensations. Some insist that the sensation—the quality of sound—is even exquisite. Books cannot do that. Most importantly, vinyl has not actually returned. It has merely regained some ground after its archenemy, the CD, died.

I agree with this too:

There are factors that can boost book reading to some degree: digital burnout, vintage or status consumption (as McLuhan suggested, old media may sometimes return as art objects), educational efforts or vigorous advocacy for books. There are also factors that drive book reading into further decline, and the greatest of them is generational change. New generations are arriving that have never read a single book. There is no reason for them to suddenly start, and no advocacy for books can change that on a statistically significant scale.

This sounds pessimistic but I think it’s probably realistic. I find that older people (especially those who have grown up around books) tend to underestimate the extent to which reading books is really just not even a thing for many young people, even those who are educated and intellectually curious.

He has a graph that makes the point very effectively:

VS Naipaul Desert Island Discs

I can’t believe I’d never heard this before: the writer VS Naipaul on Desert Island Discs. Naipaul was a very bad man and he’s not always an easy read but the older I get the more highly I rate him. Where a lot of post-war writers were casting around somewhat fruitlessly for “big themes” (Martin Amis doing the Cold War and nuclear weapons etc), Naipaul was writing about the issues that matter today: immigration, identity the legacy of empire etc. His life is extraordinary too: from poverty in Trinidad to Oxford to a Nobel prize.

Seven Types of Ambiguity

I’m reading William Empson’s book Seven Types of Ambiguity. I tried it once years ago and gave up half way through. It turns out it’s fantastic. Seven Types is famous as one of the greatest works of literary criticism of all time, (written, legendarily when Empson was only 22 — it began life as an undergraduate essay). It’s thrillingly intelligent. Reading Empson analysing a poem is like watching a scientific genius taking apart the structure of an atom with a powerful laser.

Incidentally (and Empson isn’t really trying to make this point) few books I’ve read are so persuasive about the importance of poetry. Reading Empson you really become persuaded that poetry isn’t just fluff for over-sensitive people, it’s language at it’s most powerful and complex and sophisticated and intelligent.

Seven Types of Ambiguity is also full of amazing fragments of poetry. Like all great critics Empson has a way of reading through reams of apparently dreary poetry and spotting jewels that most of us would never see without someone to point them out to us. Isn’t this a good stanza from Thomas Nashe:

Beauty is but a flower,

Which wrinkles will devour,

Brightness falls from the air,

Queens have died young, and fair,

Dust hath closed Helen’s eye.

I am sick, I must die,

Lord have mercy on us.

I love the suggestive simplicity of “brightness falls from the air”. As Empson says in one of his dizzying little passages of elucidation, this,

is an example of ambiguity by vagueness … Evidently there are a variety of things the line may be about. The sun and moon pass under the earth after their period of shining, and there are stars falling at odd times; Icarus and the prey of hawks, having soared upwards towards heaven, fall exhausted or dead; the glittering turning things the sixteenth century put on the top of a building may have fallen too often. In another sense, hawks, lightning, and meteorites fall flashing from heaven upon their prey. Taking brightness as abstract, not as meaning something bright, it is as a benefit that light falls, diffusely reflected, from the sky…

And that’s before he gets into the idea that Nashe may have actually written “brightness falls from the hair”.

Also for those with time on their hands I love this Philip Sidney poem he quotes in full near the beginning of the book, You Goat-Herd Gods. I thought I found Philip Sidney mostly dull… but I am now open to persuasion.

If you want an introduction to Empson, Sam Leith’s Spectator books podcast has a good episode on him with the critic Michael Wood.

Parents are getting happier

This is an interesting article on how parents are getting happier. A reliable finding of happiness research is that — contrary to what many people assume — having children doesn’t seem to make you happier. Married couples with children are less happy than married couples without children:

Parents were less happy than nonparents. This so shocked the researchers that they replicated it over and over. Indeed, the first findings emerged back around 1960, when most married couples wanted and expected to have children — so the only childless ones were those who had gone through the hugely difficult and disappointing experience of finding themselves to be infertile. Nevertheless, they were happy. In descending order, happiness was highest among married childless couples, down to married with children, to single and childless, to single parents.

It now seems like this finding no longer stands up. The answer appears to be that as fertility rates decline, only people who really want children actually have them. Couples no longer feel socially pressured into reproducing and then suffer through it telling surveys how miserable they are as they go:

There are several possible explanations. One is that nowadays fewer people have children, so maybe the folks who don’t like parenting (and who in the past would have had children anyway, suffered through it, and thereby lowered the average happiness of parents) now just don’t have kids. That leaves the ones who really want kids to have them, so maybe they like it.

John Lanchester on money laundering

Here’s a great episode of the LRB podcast in which John Lanchester (one of my favourite writers) explains the modern epidemic of money laundering: “More than 90 per cent of transactions in the UK are now cashless, yet there is more cash in circulation than ever before”. What on earth going on?

Gloomy Britain

This is a fascinating Times report on how Britain has changed since 1988. The sharp drop in self-reported happiness is fascinating. I suspect the causes are a) increased social isolation and b) an incredibly depressing media environment.

We are generally happy with our lives — or at least 67 per cent of us say we are. That’s down on 1991, when 79 per cent were happy. And of these happy people only 15 per cent are “very happy” — a sharp drop from 29 per cent who said they were in this blissful state in the sunlit uplands of the first year of John Major’s Conservative government. […] In 1989 and 2026 Britons were asked if they thought the country was heading in the wrong direction and major changes were needed, or in the right direction and no major changes were needed. In 1989 just over half (55 per cent) said we were on the wrong track. This year that figure is an overwhelming 83 per cent. Economic confidence in April was at its lowest in the 48 years Ipsos has been asking about it, with 78 per cent of people saying they expected the economy to get worse and 6 per cent thinking it will improve.

On that cheerful note — see you next week,

James