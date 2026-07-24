Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Ilona Yazhbin Chavasse's avatar
Ilona Yazhbin Chavasse
Jul 24

totally found myself siding with the Cyclops - those raggedy fuckers invaded his home, then blinded him.

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Melissa Harrison's avatar
Melissa Harrison
Jul 25

I loved The Odyssey. I didn’t expect to, but it just swept me up: I thought it was visually astonishing, brilliantly structured, morally satisfying and just a fantastic bit of storytelling. Since seeing it I’ve read various criticisms of it, not least its treatment of women, and I’ve mostly agreed with them. And yet the experience I had watching it was one of great pleasure, and I can’t overwrite that now. Head vs heart, perhaps!

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