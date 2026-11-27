Houses in the Snow, Norway by Claude Monet

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. In The Times this week I wrote about how the sheer insanity of political influencers means the attention economy is less logical than it looks:

Attracting attention on the internet — endlessly pushing boundaries, breaking taboos, starting fights — requires a considerable level of mania. Those in possession of that mania do not invariably find it an easy psychological force to channel in productive directions. Crazy has its own logic. And it is not one that always neatly aligns with political and professional goals.

AI estate agents

This is a wonderful piece by Sophie Heawood about how estate agents are using artificial intelligence to glam up the properties they are trying to sell. You take an image of a boring interior and then feed it into AI which shows you what it would look like if you spent thousands of pounds doing it up — new furniture, wallpaper, vases etc. Heawood explains:

Clearly the estate agents - not our beloved Rightmove - have been using something like Roomvo, which is room visualising software. Or maybe it’s just bog standard Chat GPT. And all of about five minutes ago they would have added some kind of serving suggestion disclaimer to the pics when they did this. But now they’ve already stopped bothering to declare it, so it took me a couple of minutes of squinting to work out what was going on. I can only assume that other people, perhaps those who don’t devote 12 hours a day to volunteering in the field of Rightmove OSINT like I do, will surely have been taken in by this tomfoolery.

This, I think we can all agree, is very estate agent behaviour. Of course this is AI so it’s not quite reliable and has a habit of stuffing improbable amounts of furniture into tiny rooms. AI is also deeply unimaginative in its interior design choices.

As Heawood says, AI-enhanced property listings mean “every second house in London now appears to have exactly the same interior design”. It also means that the same property can look completely different depending on which property website you encounter it on. Here is a room:

Here is the same room filled with “tasteful” AI junk:

It is of course feels very predictable that AI furnishes every room its given in bland cream.

The best history books of the last 75 years

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the magazine History Today has published a list of the best history books of the last 75 years. It looks (to my untutored eye) like a very promising list. It’s nice that it has room for Barbara Tuchman’s big popular account of the fourteenth century A Distant Mirror but also a book like Benedict Anderson’s classic study of nationalism, Imagined Communities. There’s lot’s I find intriguing on here. I like the sound of The World of Odysseus, a book about the social history of Homeric Greece:

Written for a general audience, this monograph – first published in the US in 1954 – quickly became a scholarly classic […] Rather than trying to uncover historical narrative (a preoccupation of ancient historians since the 19th century) it signalled a shift in the task of the ancient historian towards cultural and social history. Using a literary genre for historical purposes and applying methods of social anthropology, the book revealed important insights about Greek society still being worked through today, especially that gift-giving formed the basis of economic, social, and political relations.

If anyone’s read it (and I’m sure someone has) let me know if it’s any good.

When children loved smoking

The historian Anton Howes has been sharing nuggets from his research on social media. I loved this one from a French traveller in England in the seventeenth century who is astonished by how much English children love smoking:

[The visitor is asked by] his guide in Worcester “whether it was the custom in France, as in England, when the children went to school, to carry in their little satchel with their books a pipe of tobacco, which their mother takes care to fill early in the morning in place of their breakfast; then that at the hour for taking it, each one leaves his book to light his pipe, and the schoolmaster with them, who shows them the way to hold their pipe and to drink the tobacco; to which they are accustomed from youth, which they believe to be absolutely necessary to the health of man.”

Do No Harm

In the Brick Lane bookshop at the weekend I quite randomly picked up a copy of the neurosurgeon Henry Marsh’s memoir of his career Do No Harm which was a mega bestseller a few years ago. I was so gripped by it I stood in the shop for about an hour reading it. He is exactly the kind of surgeon I like to know exists — cultured, witty and with that distinctive seriousness doctors get from being constantly exposed to suffering and death. His accounts of operations are grisly and thrilling. I didn’t buy it as I have too much else to read at the moment but I went down a bit of a Henry Marsh rabbit hole. He has a great episode of Desert Island Discs.

The world’s best architect you’ve never heard of

Samuel Hughes writes on the Pakistani architect Kamil Khan Mumtaz who he argues might be the best architect in the world. His buildings have never before been seen outside Pakistan. Hughes says that where Western architects are churning out bland identikit buildings made of steel and glass, the Islamic world still has access to craft traditions that means it can achieve an architectural beauty that is no longer possibkle in the West:

Traditional architecture often suffers from shortages of skilled craftspeople. This is also a problem in Pakistan, but less so, because later industrialisation meant that the last premodern traditions were still persisting when Mumtaz started work. ‘Immediately, [I came] into contact with very small remnants of these families, hereditary craftsmen’, Mumtaz remembered in an interview with the historian Chris Moffat.



Mumtaz’s practice has both drawn on these traditions and supported their development, so that it now features a standard of craftsmanship that virtually no Western work today can match.

Against AI doom

Steven Pinker pushes back against the AI doomers in this long and interesting essay. In it he explains how many catastrophists about AI misunderstand how intelligence really works. There is not one single measure of intelligence that you need to increase to get results. Intelligence is a “jagged frontier”, even in animals:

Oxen, horses, steam engines, gasoline engines, electric motors, chemical rockets, and nuclear reactors can all be placed on a single scale of power, and within a given technology there may even be lawful scaling relationships, such as the output of an internal-combustion engine as a function of its displacement. But it would be uncomprehending to explain that a nuclear submarine works because it has more horsepower than an ox, or to plot horsepower against the calendar and predict that the line will at some point cross a threshold to superhorsepower and take us to Alpha Centauri. To know what a machine can do, and what it will never do no matter how powerful it gets (a jet engine will not plough a field), you have to understand how it works. Alexander’s parody of sceptics who deny that machines can be “bigger” than people misses this. A cruise ship is certainly bigger than a person, but knowing that tells you nothing about whether it can climb stairs. The same is true of animal minds. Of course chimpanzees are in some sense smarter than mice. But the sciences of ethology, behavioural biology, and animal cognition do not consist of ranking species on an IQ scale. They study adaptations, uncovering many jagged profiles of intelligence along the way, like birds that remember the locations and ages of tens of thousands of cached seeds, and ants that navigate their way home over trackless desert sands. In the lab, a young chimpanzee outperformed university students at recalling the positions of numerals flashed on a screen, and pigeons learn to switch doors in the Monty Hall problem more reliably than people.

Impressive stuff from the pigeons - but nobody is arguing that this means pigeons will soon replace management consultants.

Christmas carol of the week

Still less than one month until Christmas. I need no further excuse to start listening to Christmas carols. I especially love this one: God Is With Us by John Tavener.

Until next week,

James