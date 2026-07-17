Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Sam Mace's avatar
Sam Mace
Jul 17

I think the case of Binface is really interesting. I'm writing a piece on what it really says about democracy to have these joke candidates as the only serious opposition. The only losers in this are the poor people of Clacton.

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Jul 17

I think you were spot on in your Times article.

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