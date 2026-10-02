October from the Très Riches Heures du Duc de Berry

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. The New Dark Ages is out in America next week. It has a wonderfully doomy cover:

One of the pleasures of writing a column is that it allows you to just have a rant every so often. I wrote about the curse of the megomaniacal AI bore:

For the last couple of years, those of us already averse to parties have been reckoning with the emergence of a new social peril: the AI bore. If you are a professional man in your mid-thirties you have certainly encountered him: self-important, obsessive and repetitive on his favourite theme. You grimace your way wanly through the clichés about the singularity and UBI. All scepticism is met with a contemptuous smile (“don’t you watch Dwarkesh?”) I winced, therefore, reading Nick Clegg’s comment that hyperbolic AI leaders have been “breathing their own fumes”. It sounded like an observation born of experience. If I have been exposed to a lifetime of AI hubris in East London,what Clegg has faced in Silicon Valley, the broiling epicentre of hype? The human heart is not easily moved to compassion for Nick Clegg but contemplating the number of times he has had to hear the phrase “p(doom)” (the statistics jargon way of expressing your pessimism) it was hard to suppress a shiver of sympathy.

The Fascination of Papua New Guinea

A great Substack post makes the case that Papua New Guinea is one of the most fascinating places on earth.

Papua New Guinea’s highland tribes were the world’s last uncontacted major human population. Thanks to accidents of geography and history they were hermetically sealed from the outside world for thousands of years until the 1930s. A memoir by an Australian Mick Leahy chronicled what happened next:

[it] includes descriptions of how the highlanders thought the white men were ghosts of their dead relatives at first - and then, to investigate this, spied on them defecating and smelled the poop, only to realize that they must also be human like them. How the Australians would do demonstrations of “strength” and gather whole communities to watch them shoot pigs, or make New Guineans listen to records, play with child dolls, look at themselves in mirrors, watch airplanes land etc. mostly thinking everything was a holy spirit. How highlanders would take pieces of the Australians’ garbage like a Kellogg’s cereal wrapper, and wear them around their heads as prized jewellery.

The piece is a fund of interesting facts:

High brow vs low brow

I’ve encountered this chart before and I love it. High brow vs low brow taste as defined by LIFE Magazine in 1949:

I know it’s ugly with the layout of the newsletter but I love this so much. Here is the second part as well:

I would love to see do an updated version but I suppose it’s pretty impossible to do today as the categories high and low brow no longer really exist. RIP.

Crazy old people

We hear a lot about the abstemious young. But as young people get more boring, old people are getting ever more wild. A fun report in the Economist finds that over 55s are the new problem generation. They are having more casual sex, taking more drugs and participating in more political violence:

The prevalence of gonorrhoea among Americans aged 55 and up has increased by more than six times since 2010. “Today, older adults are more likely to participate in the hookup culture of casual encounters and condomless sex, which might be further encouraged by the availability of drugs for sexual dysfunction, the commonality of living in retirement communities, and the increased use of dating apps for seniors,” noted Janie Steckenrider in a paper in the Lancet.

The Power of Wrong Ideas

A classic column from Janan Ganesh on the power of wrong ideas, apropos of the publication of Francis Fukuyama’s new memoir. Ganesh argues, “There are such things as great wrong ideas. The species owes much of its progress to them.”

A good example is Freud. His science was dubious but his cultural influence enormous:

It is hard to think of a more useful kind of wrongness than Sigmund Freud’s. He is not always taken seriously in his own field. On the other hand, few non-artists have done more to affect art. His emphasis on the inner life led to — or at least justified — the introspective turn that writers and painters took in the last century. The digressive, stream-of-consciousness novel and poem bears his stamp. So does abstract expressionism and the colour field, which pretends to capture the painter’s otherwise inarticulate internal state.

There is also the kind of thinker who is right on the big stuff but consistently wrong on everything else. You can pull Freud’s theories apart all day. But by refocusing our attention on the unconscious and on early family relationships he was onto something. I think Marshall McLuhan is the same camp. A lot of the specifics about “hot and cold media” are dubious. But “the medium is the message” is a genius idea and a valuable refocusing of our collective attention on a serious problem.

Gladstone vs Disraeli

This is a fantastic episode of David Runciman’s podcast Past Present Future with the historian Robert Saunders on the Gladstone/Disraeli rivalry. It makes you see them not just as amusing characters but as importantly representative of wider forces in Victorian society.

Saunders explains that Gladstone and Disraeli were two politicians grappling with the more populist style of politics emerging in the aftermath of the expansion of the franchise. As Saunders says, at the beginning of Gladstone’s career he could go to a constituency and individually meet all the electors one-on-one. By the end of his career he was giving speeches to vast crowds, many of whose members were sometimes unable to hear him.

Saunders also says one absolute prerequsite of being a late nineteenth century populist was a loud voice (Gladstone had one). In an age before microphones if you couldn’t project your career was over before it had even begun.

In defence of “the dark ages”

As much for my own amusement than anything else I wrote this defence of the taboo term “the dark ages”.

I argue that by trying to paint the Middle Ages as a time of light and reason we can end up distorting them just as much previous generations of historians did:

A lot of well-intended efforts to defend the Middle Ages end up by misrepresenting them. There have been a few recent attempts to portray the medieval past as a “light ages” that witnessed the beginnings of modern science and technology. It is true that the Middle Ages saw advances in astronomy, the invention of the mechanical clock, the development of the blast furnace and sophisticated theories of optics and so on. But to praise the Middle Ages for its scientific and technological progress is to value the medieval past for modern reasons — and therefore to distort it. Science, technology and progress are not at all the things medieval people would have most prized about their civilisation. A defence of medieval culture on its own terms would point to its glorious theology, its theories of social hierarchy and its courtly poetry. But these things tend not to interest modern readers who find the poetry tedious and the political ideas grotesque.

Tove Ditlevsen

Last week I read the Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen’s trilogy of memoirs, Childhood, Youth and Dependency. I’d been avoiding them because these books were fashionable status symbols when they were translated into English a few years ago (in the BBC adaptation of Conversations With Friends, a character is glimpsed reading one of them).

Well, I was an idiot because they’re brilliant.

The first two books are a bit Elena Ferrante-but-in-Copenhagen. Ditlevsen grows in working class Copenhagen, dreaming of becoming a writer. All beautifully done and wonderfully absorbing.

The last book, Dependency, about Ditlevsen’s drug addiction is something else entirely. Horrific and compelling. All three are highly recommended.

Until next week,

James