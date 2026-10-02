Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Sam Mace's avatar
Sam Mace
Oct 2

This is great as always, thanks James. I'm not sure I agree with you on the categorisation- it strikes me that despite attempts to eradicate classification it still does exist. We definitely see high brow Vs low brow debates imo, especially in literature and film. Albeit, there is perhaps less of a desire to be seen as 'high brow' as there used to be. I also find it interesting how some of these things have changed and how they have not.

Thanks also for the recommendation on the memoir trilogy. I'm still working my way through my struggle which is absolutely wonderful. I'll have to add these to the to read list.

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Rhuels's avatar
Rhuels
Oct 2

Entertaining and inspiring as ever. Thank you!

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