Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2d

I'm 5/6 of the way through Olivia Manning's Balkan Trilogy that James recommended and it really is as good as he said. I've always read a lot of fiction but in the last few years I've found myself incapable of settling to anything: not Lionel Shriver's new novel, not Charles Cumming's spy thrillers, nor anything else. Half my mind is always on the hundred Substack articles waiting for me in my inbox.

Yet I was immediately drawn into the world of the Balkan Trilogy, mainly by the cast of characters and their personalities but equally by Manning's descriptions of the physical world. As well as being a writer, she was also an artist and this is apparent in her wonderful descriptions of Bucharest and Athens during World War II. It really is terrific stuff.

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Julian Girdham's avatar
Julian Girdham
2d

Loved the Zurburán too. That ‘Colossal Head’.

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