Still Life with Lemons, Oranges and a Rose by Francisco de Zurbarán

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. On the principle that it’s good to argue against yourself every so often, I wrote a defence of hollowness and triviality of modern life. A summertime jeu d’esprit prompted by the amazing Zurburan exhibition at the National Gallery:

In a still life by the painter Francisco de Zurbarán, even a cup of water is as still and solemn as a saint. Lemons glow out of deep darkness, as luminous as the Holy Spirit itself. The current exhibition at the National Gallery affords the viewer the opportunity to spend an instructive morning in the mental world of 17th-century Spain. If Zurbarán’s fruit seem sacred, his saints must be among the holiest ever put on canvas. Mouths gape in speechless devotion, eyes roll searching upwards to heaven. There is something unnervingly childlike in the way a kneeling St Francis clasps his interlinked fingers around a skull. To the casual visitor wandering in from the secular London sunshine on a Saturday morning, the atmosphere of seriousness is affronting. You feel, spiritually speaking, that you have turned up to a dowager duchess’s party wearing only your swimming trunks.

I thought the exhibition was fantastic. For some reason though I have barely been to Spain a lot of my favourite artists are Spanish: Velazquez, Goya … now adding Zurburan.

I was on David Runciman’s excellent Past Present Future podcast to do an episode in his “history of bad ideas” strand. The bad idea I picked (you will be amazed to learn) was short form video.

I have also been instructed to remind you that there are a couple of forthcoming events to promote my forthcoming book The New Dark Ages which need audiences.

I’ll be at the National Gallery in Edinburgh on the 9th of September.

And I’ll be at Conway Hall in London on the 5th of September.

Please ensure I am not left to yell my prophecies of doom to an empty room.

Kenneth Clark Bangers

To steady my pre-book launch nerves I have been pacifying myself with Kenneth Clark’s Civilisation, a.k.a. the greatest TV series ever made (albeit with strong competition from The Shock of the New and Ways of Seeing). I discovered that someone on Spotify has put together a playlist of every song featured in the series. It takes you all the way through the history of music from the Middle Ages to Benjamin Britten.

Kenneth Tynan

Two Kenneths in one newsletter… strange. I was back up in Newcastle this week to have pictures taken in the beautiful Lit and Phil library for a Times Magazine piece I’ve been writing to promote the book. For the photos I had to rather awkwardly hold climb library ladders and brandish various books as props.

One of them, serendipitously, was a collection of Kenneth Tynan’s theatre reviews, Curtains. Flicking through it perched on my library ladder I was reminded of what a stunning writer Tynan was. Has anyone ever written more dazzling journalistic prose?

I went down a bit of a rabbit hole which led to a brilliant LRB piece about Tynan (unfortunately an unpleasant man) by the writer James Wolcott. It is very reassuring to learn that Tynan’s prose didn’t just flow from him effortlessly:

As Elaine Dundy reveals in her memoir, the Observer reviews didn’t ripple from his fingertips like pearly notes, despite appearances. It’s a consolation to any writer who has envied and marvelled at the epigrammatic ease of his reviews to discover that he had to lash himself to the mast to meet a deadline, pulling all-nighters fuelled by cans of soup or corned beef hash, bottles of hock and packs of cigarettes (‘When I opened the door of his study the smoke, as if from a nuclear blast, shot out to engulf me’), emerging like Dracula from his crypt when he was done. ‘He woke me when he was finished to give me his copy and at that moment he always looked very strange; rather insane.’ The skating charm of his writing required deeper reservoirs of mental-physical stamina and willpower than anyone other than Dundy knew; to hit near-perfection week after week, he was borrowing against the future.

Indulgence

Via the magpie-eyed Derek Thompson, an LLM-produced graph, tracking cultural values over the ages. It is satisfying for all devotees of Marshall McLuhan that “hierarchy” falls off a cliff and “individualism” shoots up after the time of the invention of the printing press.

The Two Cambridges

In an essay on the Arday scandal for the New Statesman David Runciman explains that it is not commonly understood there are now three Cambridge universities:

[Jason] Arday was professor of the sociology of education and a fellow of Jesus College. Those grand titles sound like they tick all the important boxes for status and significance. But that’s another illusion. People who work in Cambridge sometimes joke there are now three universities: science and tech to the north and west, biomedicine to the south and the old parts left in the middle. This is “heritage” Cambridge, the bit tourists come to see. It contains most of the colleges and most of the social science and humanities departments. It’s not exactly a Potemkin university since a lot of very hard work still goes on behind the facade. But it can feel like it is primarily for show while the real business is being conducted somewhere else.

What I’m reading

For those interested … I’m reading Barbara Everett’s Poets in Their Time, a collection of essays about poets from Donne to Larkin. We’re currently on Andrew Marvell. I’m loving it. There’s a very interesting review of it in the LRB here.

Until next week,

James