Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
6h

Setting aside whether he was right or wrong about the brain, do you think Freud was a good writer, James? Some people consider him a master stylist. Harold Bloom considered him central to the canon.

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Chris Lynn's avatar
Chris Lynn
6h

Being sniffy about vocational training versus academic subjects cannot survive reading Matthew Crawford’s ‘Shop Class As Soul Craft’, which convincingly explores the intellectual, aesthetic and moral benefits of getting your hands dirty.

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