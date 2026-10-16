The Open Window by Pierre Bonnard

Hello,

Welcome to Cultural Capital. In The Times I bowed to the inevitable and wrote about performative reading.

Why the bronze age collapsed

Yet another (!) great piece in Works in Progress on the Bronze Age Collapse, the sudden and mysterious breakdown of major Mediterranean civilisations around 1200BC. Here, Patrick Fitzsimmons argues the crucial factor was the military revolution caused by the invention of iron. Bronze weapons are expensive and difficult to make meaning they tend to end up in the hands of social elites. Iron weapons are not only tougher but cheaper and easier to forge. This meant that military power was democratised — good for small states who could fight rich empires on more equal terms. But bad for the big empires:

This new technology had momentous political implications. Since iron could be smelted locally, previously peripheral communities could arm themselves with weapons that were, for practical purposes, comparable to the weapons of the elite in the empire’s core. In contrast to bronze, iron democratized violence. The effects of iron were so stark that ancient writers in the subsequent centuries began separating human history into the bronze and iron eras. Hesiod described the age of iron as a time of suffering and strife, where no man knew a day or night free of toil or pain. Herodotus writes in his Histories that working iron was ‘the woe lying upon woe, since iron had been invented to the detriment of mankind.’ These writers associated iron with war and decline; some also alluded to the idea that iron had democratized violence. The Hebrew Bible records that the Philistines attempted to limit access to smiths as they were worried others could easily make iron weapons.

Did Jesus rise from the dead?

I’m late to this but I’m a great fan of the Biblical scholar Bart Ehrman who started out as an evangelical Christian, lost his faith by studying the Bible and is now one of the most interesting and famous interpreters of the New Testament. I hadn’t realised he had debated Ross Douthat, the Catholic New York Times columnist. It’s a good introduction to some of the battles over the Biblical texts.

Why Americans stopped falling in love

Derek Thompson, acknowledged king of Substack, interviews researcher Daniel Cox on the decline of love (surely one of the most depressing social trends of recent decade). One major factor is (of course) smartphones:

One inevitable result of this has been rising discomfort with friction and prioritizing the avoidance of embarrassment. It’s not a coincidence that concepts like “the ick” and “cringe” were introduced into our lexicon by a generation with less appetite for social risk and tolerance for awkwardness. This is tragic. I share one anecdote in the book about dance clubs. Over the last few years, DJs have started noticing that dance floors are empty; almost everyone stands around the periphery holding their phones. It’s undeniable the impact that phones are having on young people’s willingness to take risks. Nobody dances anymore for fear that they will look stupid, and that their joyful gyrations will be documented and disseminated online.

“Attentional infidelity” degrades relationships:

I wanted to name the experience that we’ve all had at some point—someone we’re talking to over dinner, during a meeting, or taking a walk disappears into their smartphone. They leave us, perhaps only for a moment, but in doing so they undermine a sense of trust and understanding that builds between two people who are sharing an experience. Smartphones and smartwatches equipped with social media are not simply distractions; they reduce our capacity to connect with another person by fracturing our attention. Even if we are physically present, the omnipresent draw to be somewhere else ensures that we are never entirely engaged. A single message, reminder, or notification can yank us away at any moment. This represents such a profound loss, and it has largely gone unnoticed.

Inside the mind of Hasan Piker

A depressing piece in The Atlantic by Jonathan Chait about the far left streamer Hasan Piker (a.k.a. post literacy exhibit A) who goes around dressed as Chairman Mao and broadcasts eight hours a day. Naturally, he has an angry paranoid and mind-numbingly simplistic view of politics. Obviously he is extremely popular. When he first erupted he was hailed as the left’s answer to Joe Rogan and welcomed into the Democratic Party’s “pro-democracy coalition”. But as Chait points out, Piker doesn’t really seem to believe in democracy:

The most important problem with inviting Piker to join the pro-democracy coalition is that, by any reasonable definition of the term, he does not believe in democracy. Piker declared at a debate this year, “I say we put the power back in the hands of the many rather than the power in the hands of the few. If a dictatorship is inevitable, I’d rather have it be a dictatorship of the proletariat than one that is designed around the needs of the bourgeois class.” On his Twitch stream he has said: “I love Lenin. I love Fidel Castro. And I love Che Guevara. They are genuinely fucking heroes.” When asked to cite an example of socialism that he admires, Piker replied, “China is probably the closest,” while conceding that “there are still plenty of failures within the Chinese system.” Although he cites China’s economic model, rather than its single-party Communist regime, as the source of his admiration, other countries have exhibited the same rapid industrialization without attracting Piker’s fawning praise. […] Piker has extensively praised economic development in North Korea, a country that he has acknowledged engages in repression, while maintaining that “it’s certainly not as bad as the way that Western media presents it.”

Welcome to public discourse in the age of post-literacy.

The triumph of YouTube

Relatedly, via Rory Sutherland, a visualisation of one of the most important media stories of recent years, the triumph of YouTube which increasingly dominates most people’s leisure time at the expense of Netflix:

Weirdness of Medieval Christianity

I’m reading Diamaid McCullough’s excellent history of the Reformation. I’m really enjoying it though of course you have to slog through all the doctrinal disputes about whether the Bible supports the practice of infant baptism, whether Jesus was wholly God or wholly man or something in between etc etc.

It opens with a great vignette of the unknowable strangeness of medieval Christianity:

Lurking in a little English country church, at Preston Bissett in Buckinghamshire, is an object lesson in the difficulty of understanding the religious outlook of past generations. Holding up the arch at the entrance to the chancel, the most sacred part of the church building, are two carved stone figures, sculpted sometime in the early fourteenth century. The figure on the north side, crouched on all fours under the weight of the arch, is displaying his ample buttocks towards the high altar, the place where, day by day before the Reformation, the priest of Preston presided at the Mass, transforming bread and wine into the flesh and blood of the crucified Christ. […] Did the carving express the impatience which many devout people felt with their clergy when they did not perform their sacred task to public satisfaction? Was it meant to be a warning to a lazy or incompetent priest, or was it a private joke? Was it a symbol of Satan who sought to destroy the Church’s proclamation of good news at God’s altar? Otherwise the meaning of the figure is now irrecoverable from a belief system where the physical and the spiritual were much more intimately, unexpectedly and exuberantly fused than they became in the Reformation and Counter-Reformation. This was a religion where shouts of laughter as well as roars of rage were common in church, where the clergy waged a constant if perhaps sometimes half-hearted battle against the invasion of fun, entertainment and commerce into their church building.

I love things like this. The past is so much more mysterious than we can ever understand!

Shakespeare memory competition

A friend has challenged me to memorise a short passage of Shakespeare every week. We tried before with Tennyson and the whole thing fell apart half way through Tithonus. I’m more optimistic this time round as the passages are shorter. And Shakespeare is a better poet and more fun to learn by heart. Here is the first passage we chose from The Tempest if anyone fancies joining in:

Our revels now are ended. These our actors,

As I foretold you, were all spirits, and

Are melted into air, into thin air:

And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,

The cloud-capp’d towers, the gorgeous palaces,

The solemn temples, the great globe itself,

Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve,

And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,

Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff

As dreams are made on; and our little life

Is rounded with a sleep.

You can learn it in an evening. Surely good for a) cognitive and b) spiritual health. I wish I knew more Shakespeare by heart. Here is John Carey on what he got out of learning Shakespeare at school:

A bonus derived from learning those set plays so thoroughly is that nowadays bits of them keep floating into my mind, often for no evident reason – Feste’s ‘The rain it raineth every day’, for example, or Orsino’s ‘The spinsters and the knitters in the sun’, or Antony’s ‘Sometimes we see a cloud that’s dragonish’, or Leontes, on how his little son’s company cheers him up (‘And with his varying childness cures in me/Thoughts that would thick my blood’), or the old shepherd on what a nuisance young males are, and what a good idea it would be if they were put to sleep between the ages of ten and twenty-three, instead of ‘getting wenches with child, wronging the ancientry’ and stealing and fighting. As an industrious sixth-former I had no idea I was laying up for myself in later life this daily inner buzz of Shakespeare, but I think it’s the best thing I got from school.

Until next week!

James