Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
Oct 16

You see, this is why people need to read their Auden, because then they’d dance more : “Dance, dance, for the figure is easy, / The tune is catching and will not stop; / Dance till the stars come down from the rafters; / Dance, dance, dance till you drop.”

P.S. If anyone would like to get more poetry by heart, I have a whole series on it, beginning with Shakespeare: https://makingsentences.substack.com/p/by-heart-01-sonnet-116?r=26i8bq&utm_medium=ios

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Andy Davies's avatar
Andy Davies
Oct 16

Re Stone/ Bronze/ Iron Ages…are we at the start of our great military equaliser…The Drone Age?

Driver Andy

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