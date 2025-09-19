Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dilly's avatar
Dilly
Sep 19, 2025Edited

Painful to read, with the many self evident truths your brilliant article reveals (like everyone else, I read it on my smartphone)

But something unsaid niggles at me. The democratisation of information that reading and print started, is not killed by the internet or smartphones; quite the opposite.

In our hands, in Gen Z’s hands, is the ability to seek out a wealth of information on specific topics that my grandparent’s generation could not have dreamed of.

When my baby was born with a rare condition, our GP was clueless. She made a referral but misdescribed it. Trawling the web late into the night on my phone while breastfeeding, I managed to diagnose the condition myself, seek out a consultant, and get her referred to Great Ormond Street for her operation at 4 months old. The GP’s referral finally came through a month after her operation; far too late.

It’s a brief, powerful example. I didn’t have a medical degree, but I had google and Pub Med (a library of thousands of biomedical texts and citations).

I want my children to read for fun, so I buy them books, limit their screen time, and so far they are avid readers. But I know their teachers have an uphill struggle with many families. The reading habit is not modelled to the kids in every home.

But I won’t despair; have you ever watched a young person navigate the internet, or interpret scam emails, or Ai videos? They are much more savvy to seeing through this stuff than the older generations. They have a new intelligence and access to new creativity through this tech.

I don’t dispute the findings here, but I am also grateful to live in a world where information passes across oceans in an instant. Where you or I can find out what we need in a matter of minutes, no, seconds. The changes can be frightening, but it is only going one way. Smartphones are not going to be banned!

I’d rather spend my time coming up with meaningful ways to support critical thinking in the age of smartphones, to support reading wherever and however we can, and to be more optimistic for the future generations; to let them know that we are excited to watch them learn and create in new ways, just as we did.

Reply
Share
165 replies
Jill's avatar
Jill
Sep 19, 2025

The irony of reading this on a smartphone… great article. I’d like to retain some hope that people will come back to books. I read somewhere that physical book sales are up (maybe not offsetting the plummet outlined in your article) and that booktok is having an impact with young people and getting them reading. Also a lot of people enjoy audio books so maybe those are small things that can have an impact? (She says hopefully?)

Reply
Share
45 replies
1318 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Marriott · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture