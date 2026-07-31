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Akhenaten's hips, the dawn of the ... post-oral society !?, medieval people loved their children, the wisdom of Diana Athill
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Jul 31
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James Marriott
155
42
12
Odyssey verdict, the age of British gloom, why modern parents are so happy, Seven Types of Ambiguity, could books make a comeback like…
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Jul 24
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James Marriott
157
28
7
The evils of whimsy, how dementia is being defeated, great description of snow, terrible AI posters
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Jul 17
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James Marriott
138
41
15
Are conservatives more post-literate than liberals?, America 100 years ago, hurrah for economic growth and a lock of Dr Johnson's hair
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Jul 10
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James Marriott
165
31
8
Did YIMBYs cause the industrial revolution? Would Grok vote for Biden? Did Frank Kermode destroy English literature? Should we bring back…
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Jul 3
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James Marriott
151
31
12
June 2026
British decline, giant tortoises, Tolstoyan nudity, my air-conditioning foresight
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Jun 26
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James Marriott
195
25
9
Significance of gusto, mysteries of consciousness, changing attitudes to dogs, investigation into social failure
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Jun 19
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James Marriott
147
22
9
Bananas, LED lights, Bertrand Russell, Battle of Naseby, parrot CV, Shakespeare's pettiness
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Jun 12
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James Marriott
170
33
13
Friendless men, NEET life, medical progress China vs India
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Jun 5
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James Marriott
147
13
7
May 2026
Phantom pain, mysteries of corporate Japan, Max Gate, AI comes for non-fiction
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May 29
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James Marriott
167
28
10
Architectural megalomania, Jacobean dramatists, death of Facebook, rise of materialism
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May 15
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James Marriott
186
41
13
Hideous shouting by hideous people, airline bankruptcy madness, the spell of linguistic philosophy, Felicity Kendall's crimson talons
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May 8
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James Marriott
210
19
8
© 2026 James Marriott
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