Cultural Capital

Cultural Capital

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Akhenaten's hips, the dawn of the ... post-oral society !?, medieval people loved their children, the wisdom of Diana Athill
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  James Marriott
Odyssey verdict, the age of British gloom, why modern parents are so happy, Seven Types of Ambiguity, could books make a comeback like…
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  James Marriott
The evils of whimsy, how dementia is being defeated, great description of snow, terrible AI posters
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  James Marriott
Are conservatives more post-literate than liberals?, America 100 years ago, hurrah for economic growth and a lock of Dr Johnson's hair
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  James Marriott
Did YIMBYs cause the industrial revolution? Would Grok vote for Biden? Did Frank Kermode destroy English literature? Should we bring back…
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  James Marriott

June 2026

May 2026

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